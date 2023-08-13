Anyswap Price Reaches $2.09 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. Anyswap has a market cap of $38.90 million and $27.15 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00007105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.08141594 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $49.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

