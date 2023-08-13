APENFT Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, APENFT has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $330.54 million and $19.79 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,105,683,025,577 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

