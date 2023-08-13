Apollo Currency (APL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $506,992.89

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $3.04 million and $506,992.89 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00041825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028575 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

