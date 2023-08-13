Appleton Group LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Kroger accounts for about 0.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,941,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,593,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

