Appleton Group LLC Sells 202,883 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Appleton Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,883 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after buying an additional 1,159,626 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,049. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

