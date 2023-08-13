Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-9.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $152.60 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $156.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average of $137.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,776,000 after buying an additional 38,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.