Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Issues Earnings Results

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported C($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.80) by C($0.25), reports.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APS stock opened at C$5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of C$3.77 and a 1 year high of C$17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.63.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

