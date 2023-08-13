Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 22,121 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Viper Energy Partners worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.58 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Viper Energy Partners

