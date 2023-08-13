Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 29,670.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

