Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $73.66 million and $438,845.41 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00028844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

