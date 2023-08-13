Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Arko Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Arko stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $977.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. Arko has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

Get Arko alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arko from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Arko by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.