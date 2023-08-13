Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $60.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

