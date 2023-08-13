Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -269.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

