Armor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after buying an additional 199,430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,960,000 after buying an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.47 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

