Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 4.00% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

TBUX opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

