Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $331.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.