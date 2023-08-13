ASD Price Tops $0.0438 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $28.92 million and $3.47 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020129 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013904 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,389.05 or 1.00039698 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04439866 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,470,336.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

