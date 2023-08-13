Associated Banc Corp Buys 11,353 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $20.80 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

