Associated Banc Corp Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.94. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.