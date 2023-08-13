Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

