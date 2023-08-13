Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla stock opened at $242.65 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

