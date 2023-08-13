Associated Banc Corp Sells 330 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

VCR opened at $286.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.70. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

