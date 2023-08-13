Associated Banc Corp Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,228.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $114.17. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.67.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

