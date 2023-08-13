AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Down 51.7% in July

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the July 15th total of 460,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,654,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.6 %

AZNCF stock traded up $3.57 on Friday, reaching $141.52. 652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $153.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.00.

AstraZeneca Announces Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 343.14%.

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.