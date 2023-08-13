ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.

ACO.X stock opened at C$37.61 on Friday. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$36.09 and a 12 month high of C$48.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

