ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
