Atlas Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Atlas Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.74. 1,338,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

