Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $5.94 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $5.94 or 0.00020225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $835.17 million and $40.45 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013927 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,399.67 or 1.00034319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,506,242 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,506,242.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.96006954 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $37,721,645.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

