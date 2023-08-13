Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.91.

AXON opened at $211.23 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 157.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,484,000 after purchasing an additional 266,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,646,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,224,000 after buying an additional 393,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 57.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,281,000 after buying an additional 576,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

