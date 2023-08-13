AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 190,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. 83,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.32. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.65 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

Institutional Trading of AZZ

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 217,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.