B. Riley Raises Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $35.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.60 million, a PE ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 2.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $45.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $71,214.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

