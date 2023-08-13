Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insider Sells £299,198.24 in Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) insider David Lockwood sold 79,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.81), for a total value of £299,198.24 ($382,361.97).

Babcock International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 389.40 ($4.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,562.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 262.20 ($3.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 405 ($5.18). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 324.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 315.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BAB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.88) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 408.40 ($5.22).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

