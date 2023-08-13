Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Update

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Backblaze Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BLZE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 84,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLZE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Backblaze from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Insider Activity at Backblaze

In other Backblaze news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,943 shares of company stock valued at $426,490. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 0.8% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,100,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 58.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 149.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 177,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 51.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 56,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 30.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

