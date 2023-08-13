Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $75.84 million and $17.09 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,129,930 tokens. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 146,138,506.88345793 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.52712803 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $20,023,956.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

