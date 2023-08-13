Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 27.7% in July

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $351,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,650,949.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,649,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $244.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. Bank7 had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank7 will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bank7’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

