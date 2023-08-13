Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 15th

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $397.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.31.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1,173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

