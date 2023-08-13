Barclays Increases US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $51.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Get US Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $44.52.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in US Foods by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in US Foods by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.