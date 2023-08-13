Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $72.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
