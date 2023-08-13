Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.7 %

BMWYY traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 28,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMWYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

