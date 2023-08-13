BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of BCE by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 429,600 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.50%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

