BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.16.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $435.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.81 and a 200-day moving average of $400.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.