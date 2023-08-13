BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $107.24 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

