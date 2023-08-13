BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 95.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOST opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $689,326.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,832,506 shares of company stock worth $62,005,159. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

