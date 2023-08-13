BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 848 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

