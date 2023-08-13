BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 934 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $8,807,213. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

MAR opened at $208.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

