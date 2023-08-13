Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 372,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 71,204 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 857,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,112,000.

SRLN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,356. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $43.53.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

