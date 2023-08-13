Beta Wealth Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 7,316,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,111,323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

