Beta Wealth Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,468 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHDG. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,702,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,708,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA PHDG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

