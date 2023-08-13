Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Up 27.2% in July

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,510,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 16,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Bilibili Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of BILI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.03. 7,640,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,963. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. Bilibili’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Bilibili by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Further Reading

