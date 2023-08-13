BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BioForce Nanosciences Stock Performance
Shares of BFNH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726. BioForce Nanosciences has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.
About BioForce Nanosciences
