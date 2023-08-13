BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Performance

Shares of BFNH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726. BioForce Nanosciences has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through social media and telemarketing.

