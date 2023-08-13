BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Volume Reaches $433,766.74 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $364.42 million and approximately $433,766.74 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $29,344.18 or 1.00053383 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013966 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,375.83288743 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $437,346.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.